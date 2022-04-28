A look at what Biden’s requested aid for Ukraine might buy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The money that President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve for Ukraine is designed to help with a range of needs — military equipment for the immediate fight, economic aid for the future and much more. Altogether, Biden is seeking $33 billion. Roughly two-thirds of it would be to keep weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukrainians and shore up defenses in nearby countries. There’s also money to help Ukraine’s government to continue to provide basic services as its economy contracts. And billions of dollars would go to worldwide food and humanitarian programs — for example, to provide wheat to developing nations that can’t get it from Ukraine.