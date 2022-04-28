California subpoenas ExxonMobil in probe of plastics waste

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind broader investigation into the petroleum industry for its alleged role in causing a global plastic pollution crisis. Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday said the industry for decades has encouraged the development and use of petroleum-based plastic products. He says the industry has sought to minimize public understanding that the widespread use of plastics harms the environment and public health. Bonta says ExxonMobil was subpoenaed as a major source of global plastics pollution and for allegedly deceiving the public. Representatives of ExxonMobil and the plastics and petroleum industry did not immediately comment.