Canada to lift restrictions on gay men donating blood

OTTAWA (AP) — Health Canada has lifted restrictions on gay men donating blood, a move Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says is “good news for all Canadians” but took too long. Trudeau said at a news conference Thursday that the ban should have ended 10 to 15 years ago, but research proving it would not affect the safety of the blood supply had not been done by previous governments. Health Canada approved the request by Canadian Blood Services to end the policy that restricts homosexualsfrom donating blood for three months after engaging in gay sex.