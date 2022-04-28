Canadian who traveled to Syria to join IS pleads guilty

CALGARY, Canada (AP) — A Calgary man who traveled to Syria to join the militant group Islamic State has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related activities. Hussein Borhot, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of participating in terrorism group activity between May 9 and June 7, 2014, and the commission of the offence of kidnapping for a terrorist group while in Syria. RCMP arrested him in July 2020 after a seven-year investigation which also involved the FBI and U.S. Department of Defense. An agreed statement of facts says Borhot traveled to Syria through Turkey to join the Islamic State. He signed up as a fighter, received substantial training and excelled as a sniper.