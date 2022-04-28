Closing arguments to start in Blac Chyna-Kardashians trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Closing arguments are set to begin at a trial that pits former reality TV star Blac Chyna against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases on Thursday. Chyna is suing the women, alleging they conspired to cast her as a violent abuser of her former fiancé Rob Kardashian to ruin her television career. Chyna and all four defendants testified during the trial. The judge dismissed a motion to allow Chyna to retake the stand because she was upset by a nude photo of herself in a restraining order that she was shown during her testimony.