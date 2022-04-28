Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, seeking to recover nearly $3 million from undeclared foreign bank accounts. Manafort was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and later pardoned. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, asks a judge to force Manafort to pay fines, penalties and interest after prosecutors say he failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The lawsuit charges the money was related to consulting work in Ukraine with his deputy Rick Gates and an associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, who were both key figures in Mueller’s investigation.