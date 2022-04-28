Skip to Content
AP National News
Kansas moves to phase out tax on groceries after election

By JOHN HANNA and ANDY TSUBASA FIELD
Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving to phase out the nation’s second-highest state sales tax on groceries, but Republican lawmakers aren’t planning to lower consumers’ bills until after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly faces reelection in November. The Senate voted 39-0 Wednesday to approve the GOP plan, and the House planned to vote on it Thursday. Eliminating the 6.5% tax is Kelly’s most visible legislative initiative this year, and she and fellow Democrats have been waging a public campaign for weeks to get the GOP-controlled Legislature to eliminate the whole tax on July 1. The Republican plan would phase out the tax over three years, dropping it to 4% in January. 

Associated Press

