Lawyers spar over DNA swab on suspect in NYC subway shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Two weeks after a man was accused of terrorizing the New York City subway system, prosecutors and his defense attorneys are sparring over an FBI jailhouse visit to the suspect. Defense attorneys claimed in a court filing Thursday that agents unexpectedly and improperly took DNA samples from Frank James. He’s accused of wounded 10 people when he opened fire inside a crowded Brooklyn subway car. Papers filed in federal court in Brooklyn claim FBI agents entered James’ cell, questioned him and took multiple swabs of his inner cheeks for DNA. Prosecutors said the claims are exaggerated and that no questioning took place.