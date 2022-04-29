4 cadets at Canada’s Royal Military College die in accident

KINGSTON, Ontario (AP) — Four cadets at Canada’s Royal Military College have died in an accident involving a motor vehicle. Commodore Josee Kurtz told a news conference: “As you can appreciate the entire RMC community is devastated by this tragic loss.” The officer cadets have been identified as Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek. Kurtz released few details about the accident. A Department of National Defense release said the accident occurred around 2 a.m. The campus is located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.