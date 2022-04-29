50 years on, Apollo 16 moonwalker still ‘excited’ by space

By MEG KINNARD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fifty years after his Apollo 16 mission to the moon, retired NASA astronaut Charlie Duke says he’s ready for the U.S. to get back to lunar exploration. Duke said Friday that part of that effort will come in the form of the Artemis program, with NASA’s upcoming flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket. Duke has been making speeches recently to mark the 50th anniversary of his Apollo 16 space flight. He was in South Carolina to speak to a group of middle school students from his hometown of Lancaster.