6-story building partially collapses in central China

BEIJING (AP) — A six-story building has partially collapsed in central China, trapping an unknown number of people inside. It isn’t clear if anyone was killed when the structure caved in at around noon Friday in the city of Changsha in Hunan province. State media reported more than 130 rescuers were on the scene and work was continuing into the night. State media say the building housed at least one restaurant, shops and guesthouse. Photos showed the front of the building largely intact while the rear section appeared to have collapsed into itself. Poor adherence to safety standards, including the addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters.