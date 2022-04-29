Aid group reports surging numbers in child abuse in Pakistan

By KATHY GANNON and MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An aid group dedicated to child protection says assaults and sexual abuse of children have surged in Pakistan. The Sahil organization says the number of cases increased by 30% in 2021, compared to the year before. The group has been tracking child sexual abuse and working on child protection programs for more than 25 years. Sahil released its annual report entitled “Cruel Numbers” on Friday. It says there were 3,852 cases of child sexual abuse in 2021 in Pakistan, including child marriages — or over 10 assaults per day. The organization’s director says she fears an increase in “dark web” gangs trading in child pornography and buying and selling children.