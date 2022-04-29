Colombian man extradited to US to face narco-terrorism case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colombian man has been brought to New York to face charges that he tried to broker deals for weapons with known drug dealing terrorist groups and hoped to murder a U.S. agent as a trophy. Carlos Fernando Melo was expected to appear Friday in Manhattan federal court. He faces narco-terrorism, firearms and drug trafficking charges. It was not immediately clear who will represent him in court. Authorities said he was arrested by Colombian authorities on April 20 at the request of the United States. They said Melo didn’t realize that the individuals he thought were arms traffickers were actually Drug Enforcement Administration confidential sources.