Connecticut Senate OKs bill that protects abortion providers

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate has given final legislative approval of a bill abortion rights advocates contend is needed to protect in-state medical providers and patients from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws. Friday night’s vote of 25-9 follows the bill’s recent passage in the House of Representatives. The bill would also allow an advanced practice registered nurse, nurse-midwife or physician assistant to perform the most common type of in-clinic abortion known as an aspiration abortion. The legislation comes amid new abortion restrictions being enacted in a growing number of conservative states and the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.