Ethiopian peacekeepers from Tigray seek asylum in Sudan

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Ethiopian military says that some Tigrayan troops have refused to return home after serving as peacekeepers in the disputed Abyei region on the border between Sudan and South Sudan because they fear for their safety, according to the Ethiopian military. The Ethiopian military in a statement blamed the defection on what it said was misinformation spread by supporters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, the party of Tigray’s fugitive leaders. That statement cited “false narratives spewed by the lobbyists” on behalf of the TPLF. The Ethiopian army didn’t cite the number of defecting troops, but it is estimated to be more than 500.