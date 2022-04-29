Former state AG back in jail for alleged probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has been taken into custody on an alleged probation violation. A spokesperson for Montgomery County said Friday that 55-year-old Kathleen Kane is behind bars at the county jail. Kane was charged with drunken driving following a crash in Scranton last month. A Montgomery County judge then issued a bench warrant for her arrest. Kane was on probation from her 2016 conviction for perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking secret investigative files to embarrass a rival prosecutor.