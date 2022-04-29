Hong Kong’s John Lee pledges to enact local security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s only candidate for the upcoming leadership elections, John Lee, is pledging to increase the city’s competitiveness and to enact a long-shelved local security law upon taking office. The legislation would protect the city from security threats. Lee, formerly the city’s No. 2 official, revealed his 44-page manifesto Friday, vowing to strengthen governance, increase public housing supply, boost the city’s competitiveness and build an inclusive society focused on upward mobility. As part of improving governance, Lee said he would enact local legislation under Article 23 of the Hong Kong mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which requires the city to enact its own laws to protect national security.