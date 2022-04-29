Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:28 AM

Iran marks Jerusalem Day after 2-year pandemic suspension

KTVZ

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of Iranians have marched in rallies in the capital Tehran to mark Jerusalem Day, which Iran says is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians. It was the first time such marches were held since before the coronavirus pandemic. Iran has been marking the day, the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, since the start of its 1979 Islamic Revolution led by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. It is also known as Quds Day, after the Arabic name for Jerusalem. Demonstrators chanted the “death to Israel,” and “death to America,” slogans that have also become tradition in mass rallies in Iran since its revolution.   

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content