Japan, Indonesia urge immediate halt to war in Ukraine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged a rapid halt to fighting in Ukraine on Friday and said they will work together to improve humanitarian conditions there. Indonesia is Kishida’s first stop on an eight-day trip that will also take him to Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and the United Kingdom. The two leaders also discussed Indonesia’s role as current chair of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations. Widodo announced on Friday that he has invited both Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G-20 leaders’ summit in Bali in November.