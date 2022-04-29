Jill Biden displays artwork by military kids in new exhibit

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is showing off artwork by military kids in a new temporary exhibit at the White House. More than 20 painted face masks, colored drawings and works of poetry are on display in the East Wing in honor of the Month of the Military Child. The first lady is the daughter and mother of service members. She is also an advocate for military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors through a White House initiative called Joining Forces. The artwork will be on display through the end of April.