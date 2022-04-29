Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be this year’s commencement speaker at the Coast Guard Academy. Officials at the academy said Friday that Harris will deliver the keynote address at the May 18 ceremony in New London, Connecticut. Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the service academies on a rotating basis. Harris was the commencement speaker at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year. President Joe Biden spoke at last year’s Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony. He told the graduates that the best way to meet the threats the naton faces is by investing in America’s enduring advantages.”