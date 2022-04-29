Kenya honors former President Kibaki with state funeral

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are paying their last respects to former leader Mwai Kibaki in a state funeral service Friday that is attended by African leaders. Kibaki, whose death was announced last Friday, has been praised by Kenya’s current leaders as a respected statesman. He was 90. Authorities declared Friday a public holiday in honor of Kibaki, who served two terms as president from 2002 to 2013. The presidents of Kenya, South Africa and South Sudan are among the dignitaries attending the state funeral service.