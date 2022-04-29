Man strikes and kills Illinois deputy during car chase

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in western Illinois died after he was struck by a car driven by a man fleeing police after being spotted with a gun at a convenience store. The Illinois State Police say the Knox County deputy was setting up spike strips designed to flatten the tires of vehicles when he was struck in nearby Henry County on Friday morning. The suspect then crashed into a field and was apprehended by police after a brief foot chase. The 22-year-old Granite City man is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Officials haven’t released the deputy’s ame.