Masks back by popular demand on San Francisco BART trains

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A mask mandate for commuter rail passengers is back by popular demand in the San Francisco Bay Area, the region that two years ago imposed the nation’s first coronavirus stay-at-home order and now is bucking the national trend away from required face coverings. The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District has temporarily restored a mask mandate. Directors made the decision Thursday for riders except children ages 2 and under as well as people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks. The new mandate is effective until July 18. The San Francisco Chronicle says directors are concerned about protecting immunocompromised people and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.