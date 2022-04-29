Mexico immigration agency suspends agent who pushed reporter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says it has suspended one of its agents who was seen pushing a reporter to the ground as the journalist tried to film a group of officials. The institute said Friday the agent involved had been “separated from his operational duties” after the incident. A reporter for the TV Azteca network was covering a march by angry migrants near the southern city of Tapachula. A burly agent was seen in video broadcast by Azteca pushing video reporter Pedro Gerardo López, who fell to the ground. López said it was not the first time that he had been attacked by immigration agents.