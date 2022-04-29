Migrant boat disaster wrecks a Lebanese family amid crisis

By FAY ABUELGASIM

Associated Press

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. Bilal Dandashi, a survivor of the sinking, still doesn’t know if his wife and children are alive or dead. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country’s economy. Hopeless about the future, hundreds have tried the hazardous sea journey to Europe, making Lebanon a new springboard for migrant crossings.