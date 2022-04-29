Migration a top focus for Biden call with Mexican president

By JOSH BOAK and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to discuss efforts to address the unprecedented flow of migration along the U.S. southern border in a Friday afternoon call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Senior Biden administration officials previewed the agenda in a Friday morning call with reporters. Biden and the Mexican leader are also expected to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global economic challenges, the pandemic, climate change, the root causes of migration and the illicit drug trade. The expected end on May 23 of the public health ban on asylum seekers could lead to a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.