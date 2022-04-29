New York Times’ top editor may speak out more on journalism

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has usually been content to let its journalism speak for itself. New executive editor Joe Kahn is about to find out if that will be enough in an era of polarization and disinformation. The Times veteran, who has been the top deputy to current chief Dean Baquet for five years, will soon take over the most high-profile job in journalism. He has thoughts about how The Times can fight for democracy and against disinformation, as well as continuing the organization’s remarkable transformation under eight years of Baquet’s leadership. Despite his insider status, Kahn said his elevation shouldn’t be seen as a sign of business as usual.