No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0. Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history. Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter in 2012 against St. Louis. The Mets began play as an expansion team in 1962. Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the best defensive play, running and make diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner in right-center to end the third.