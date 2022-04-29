Officer, murder suspect missing after leaving jail for court

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officials say a corrections officer is missing after leaving a county jail to escort a murder suspect to court. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the jail pm Friday morning to take the inmate to court. The department says they have not been seen since and that the vehicle they left in was located in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff’s office said they are seeking any video to help in their search for the two.