Polish court sees no grounds to arrest prominent lawyer

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prominent Polish lawyer who has represented leading political opposition figures and was treated as a suspect in a politically sensitive case has been cleared by a court. Roman Giertych was targeted by Pegasus spyware in 2019 when he represented Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former president of European Council. Prosecutors ordered his arrest, accusing him of stealing money from a publicly traded company, Polnord. Giertych denies the claims, and has accused Poland’s ruling right-wing authorities of trying to ruin him politically. The district court in Lublin on Friday dismissed the prosecutor’s request for his arrest, arguing that there were no grounds for it.