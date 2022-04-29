Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:56 AM

UAE to send astronaut on 6-month mission to space station

KTVZ

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has purchased a seat on a SpaceX rocket for an Emirati astronaut to journey to the International Space Station for a six-month mission. It’s the oil-rich federation’s first long-term mission as it advances its ambitions in space. The UAE purchased the seat on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket through a private Houston-based company, Axiom Space, a space tour operator that has been leading efforts to commercialize the industry. The mission is scheduled for launch next year from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content