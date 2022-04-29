UN chief to make West Africa trip to Senegal, Niger, Nigeria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will head to West Africa on Saturday to join Muslims marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan and to highlight the impact of the Ukraine war on the African continent. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday the secretary-general will arrive in Senegal on Saturday evening, travel to Niger on Monday and to Nigeria on Tuesday and then return to New York. The U.N. chief plans to meet the presidents of the three countries as well as civil society leaders and families affected by violence and instability in Africa’s Sahel region