USC settles case with men who say campus doctor abused them

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has settled a lawsuit with 80 former students — mostly gay and bisexual men — who accused a male doctor of sexual misconduct. Neither the university nor Dr. Dennis Kelly admitted wrongdoing in the case. The agreement announced Thursday for an undisclosed sum follows settlements by the Los Angeles school to pay more than $1 billion to thousands of women who accused another male doctor of sexual misconduct at the student health center. Kelly worked at the school more than 20 years and retired in 2018. He surrendered his license the following year amid an investigation by the state medical board.