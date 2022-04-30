Israel searches for Palestinian attackers who killed guard

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is searching for a pair of Palestinian attackers who shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. The shooting took place late Friday at the entrace to Ariel, a major settlement in the northern West Bank. The army says it has set up checkpoints and is conducting searches in the area. In a separate incident, Palestinian officials say a 27-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank. The violence could further fuel tensions that have soared over the past two months. Fifteen Israelis and 27 Palestinians have been killed in fighting in recent weeks.