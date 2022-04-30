Jazz Fest remembers Wein, Dr. John, Neville brothers, more

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The memorial garden at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is about to get a lot more crowded. In the three years since the most recent Jazz Fest, a number of important musical figures have passed. So over the next two weekends, the festival will catch up on honoring those so-called Ancestors. There will be tributes on the festival’s stages, as well as jazz funeral processions that will conclude with the unveiling of the honoree’s likenesses alongside the other Ancestors at the Congo Square field. Among those being honored are the festival’s founder, George Wein; Dr. John; Paul “Lil Buck” Senegal; Ellis Marsalis Jr.; Dave Bartholomew and Art and Charles Neville.