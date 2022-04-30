Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has accused the congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol of leaking all of the text messages he provided to the panel as part of an effort to vilify him publicly. The argument was made in a filing Friday in Washington’s federal court, where Meadows sued in December to invalidate subpoenas issued to him for his testimony and to Verizon for his cell phone records. The committee declined to comment on Meadows’ accusations.