Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize IS veterans

By TARIK EL BARAKAH

Associated Press

SALE, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s prison authority has been offering “de-radicalization” training since 2017 to former Islamic State group fighters and others convicted of terrorism offenses. The program’s ninth batch of graduates completed the course of classes last week. The Associated Press and other media were invited to observe their graduation ceremony in a prison in Sale near the capital Rabat. Graduating from the program doesn’t make inmates automatically eligible for early release but does increase their chances of getting a royal pardon or a reduced sentence. One graduate said he had seen all the horrors of war as a combatant for the Islamic State group and realized the fight “had nothing to do with our religion.” He says he has now disavowed extremism.