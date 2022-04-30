Motorcycles rumble through Canadian capital under police eye

OTTAWA (AP) — Motorcycles have rumbled through the streets of Canada’s capital and a memorial service was held at the national War Memorial as a strong police presence kept an eye on the “Rolling Thunder” protest. Many of the people involved in this weekend’s event also took part in the “Freedom Convoy” that shuttered downtown Ottawa for weeks in February. Ottawa police say two people were arrested Saturday and 33 vehicles have been towed from the exclusion zone since Friday morning. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the National War Memorial, which was a focal point during the early days of the February protests.