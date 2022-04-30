Run Rich Run takes spotlight on final day of NFL draft

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.