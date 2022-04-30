Woman avoids jail for voting dead mom’s ballot in Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An woman charged with illegal voting for casting her dead mother’s mail ballot in Arizona the November 2020 election has avoided jail time but will serve two years probation. Tracey Kay McKee was sentenced on Friday. She had pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of attempted illegal voting in February. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office dropped an additional perjury charge. Prosecutors wanted at least 30 days in county jail because she lied to investigators and railed about the need to prosecute voter fraud. The 64-year-old registered Republican sobbed as she apologized for committing the crime. She’s one of 10 people charged with illegally voting in Arizona in the 2020 general election.