Services set next month for WWII soldier recently identified

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — The public is invited to pay tribute in May to a World War II soldier from St. Landry Parish whose remains were identified nearly 80 years after his death. Army Pvt. Hillary Soileau went missing during a mission to clear Guadalcanal of Japanese forces in January 1943. He was 23. He was declared killed in action in December 1945. Soileau’s nephew, Greg Badeaux, told KATC-TV funeral services will be held May 21 at Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Badeaux is working with the military and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to coordinate his uncle’s final arrangements. He said the family decided to bring him home to St. Landry Parish where he’ll be buried at the same cemetery where his parents and other relatives are.