Indonesian Muslims fully celebrate Eid al-Fitr after 2 years

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of Muslims in Indonesia have returned to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in full swing Monday after two years of subdued festivities due to pandemic restrictions and travel curbs. The return of the Eid tradition of homecoming has caused great excitement for people in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. Family gatherings and meet-ups with friends were on people’s lists while shoppers flocked shopping centers despite food price surges. In the past week, millions of Indonesians have crammed into trains, ferries, buses and — in greater numbers than ever — motorcycles. They poured out of major cities to return to their villages to celebrate the holiday with families amid severe traffic congestion starting to occur on major thoroughfares across the country.