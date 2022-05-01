Philippine vote: Volunteers back reformer vs dictator’s son

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Large numbers of volunteers are waging a house-to-house campaign in the Philippines for presidential candidate Leni Robredo, who is facing an uphill electoral battle against the son and namesake of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Marcos Jr., a former senator, has led with a huge margin in surveys for the 10-way presidential race with Robredo, the current vice president, running a distant second just a week before the May 9 vote. The head of a leading polling outfit says people could still change their minds. Activists say a victory by Marcos Jr., whose father was toppled by a peaceful 1986 “People Power” uprising, will upend Philippine history. They say a well-funded social media campaign has helped refurbished the Marcos family image.