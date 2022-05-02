Biden lunches with Clinton as midterms loom

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had lunch Monday with former President Bill Clinton, as Democrats are facing long odds to retain their congressional majorities in November’s midterm elections. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Clinton was dining with Biden. The Washington Post first reported on the meeting. Biden and Clinton both eulogized former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the funeral for her last week. The lunch comes weeks after former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to meet with Biden and staff, and attend an event marking the tenth anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.