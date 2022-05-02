British Islands premier asserts immunity in cocaine case

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The premier of the British Virgin Islands is demanding his immediate release from U.S. custody, arguing he is immune from prosecution on cocaine-smuggling charges because he is the elected, constitutional head of government of the British overseas territory. Andrew Fahie was arrested last week during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting as he was preparing to board a private jet in Miami. The shock arrest roiled the British Virgin Islands and seemed to bolster calls to suspend the constitution for two years in a bid to clean up local government. Monday’s two-page filing from Fahie’s attorney didn’t provide details about her client’s immunity claim.