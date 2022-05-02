Building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses; 5 dead

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A three-story residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, killing at least five people with many feared trapped. Emergency response services said Monday that 23 people have been rescued alive including seven children and 16 adults. The residential apartment building collapsed late Sunday in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center and most populated city with more than 14 million people. Building collapses in the West African nation are frequent, including in Lagos which recorded five such incidents last year. In November more than 40 people died when a high rise still being constructed crumbled on workers.