Denmark to destroy excess soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish health officials say 1.1 million excess COVID-19 vaccines will be discarded in the coming weeks because their expiration date is near, and efforts to donate them to developing countries have failed. Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the spread of COVID-19 in Denmark, said Monday that the epidemic in the Scandinavian country “is currently under control. The agency said Denmark has already donated 9 million doses of vaccines. However, it has been difficult for Denmark and other European Union countries to find recipient countries for the excess doses.

