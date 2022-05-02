Despite UK clampdown bid, 100s cross Channel in small boats

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British officials say hundreds of people have crossed the English Channel in small boats in the last 24 hours, after more than a week in which no crossings were reported. The Ministry of Defense said 254 people arrived on the English coast in seven boats from northern France on Sunday, and more people were brought ashore by British lifeboats on Monday. The crossings had all but halted since April 20, a few days after Britain announced a plan to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda. But officials said rough weather, rather than the new policy, was the likely reason for the lull.