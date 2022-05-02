Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Food-delivery drivers protesting wage cuts and grueling working conditions have gone on an extremely rare strike in Dubai. The mass walkout started on Saturday, paralyzing one of the country’s main delivery apps and reviving concerns about labor conditions in the emirate. The strike ended early Monday, when London-based Deliveroo agreed in a letter to riders to restore workers’ pay to $2.79 per delivery instead of the proposed rate of $2.38 that had ignited the work stoppage as the company tried to cut costs amid surging fuel prices. The Amazon-backed firm also backtracked on its plan to extend working shifts to 14 hours a day. Strikes remain illegal in the United Arab Emirates.